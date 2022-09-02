29-year-old man struck and killed by restaurant’s box truck in Cambridge parking lot

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 29-year-old man died Thursday night after he was struck by a box truck in a Cambridge parking lot at about 8:30 p.m.
Matthew Barker of Boston was unresponsive when emergency personnel arrived at the scene and later pronounced dead, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.
The crash occurred in a parking lot off State Street, near Massachusetts Avenue. A man in his 20s was driving the truck, which was registered to a local restaurant, authorities said. He stayed at the scene, and no charges have been filed with the incident remaining under investigation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.