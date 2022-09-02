Local 29-year-old man struck and killed by restaurant’s box truck in Cambridge parking lot No charges have been filed.

A 29-year-old man died Thursday night after he was struck by a box truck in a Cambridge parking lot at about 8:30 p.m.

Matthew Barker of Boston was unresponsive when emergency personnel arrived at the scene and later pronounced dead, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

The crash occurred in a parking lot off State Street, near Massachusetts Avenue. A man in his 20s was driving the truck, which was registered to a local restaurant, authorities said. He stayed at the scene, and no charges have been filed with the incident remaining under investigation.