A murder-suicide took place in a Hyannis residence, police say. Two children, ages 7 and 11, were home at the time.

Two people are dead following what authorities believe was a murder-suicide early this morning in a Hyannis residence.
Barnstable police responded to 66 Murray Way at about 2:48 a.m. Friday “after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home,” the department said in a release.
“Upon arrival they found two individuals deceased,” the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said in a subsequent release. “Preliminary investigation would suggest that it is a murder/suicide.”
Authorities said two children, ages 7 and 11, were inside the home at the time of the incident. They “are presently in the care of appropriate authorities,” the district attorney’s office said Friday.
The residence appears to be a duplex. Murray Way is a short street off Sea Street, about a half-mile inland from Keyes Memorial Beach and a half-mile south of Main Street.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
