Local Hyde Park man charged with murder in death of man who was run over





A 54-year-old Hyde Park man was arraigned Friday on a murder charge in the death of a man who was run over near Jackson Square early Thursday morning, officials said.

Maximo Mazanett, an MBTA bus driver, was arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, where a not-guilty plea was entered in connection with the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Mazanett’s bail was set at $250,000 and he was ordered to surrender his passport, not to drive, and to have no contact with any witness while the case is pending, the DA’s office said. He is due back in court Sept. 14.

