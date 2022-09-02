Local Human remains found in Berkshires, believed to be high school teacher missing since March Meghan Marohn, 42, was from Delmar, New York.

Meghan Marohn. – Massachusetts State Police

Human remains were found in the Berkshires on Thursday evening, and police believe they are of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn, a New York high school teacher who was reported missing in late March.

A civilian discovered partial remains “in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee,” Massachusetts State Police said. Local and state police then responded to the scene.

“Police have since located additional remains believed to be those of the same missing person,” state police said. “Investigators are still actively searching the area, and the evidence collected thus far indicates a high likelihood that the remains are that of Ms. Marohn.”

Advertisement:

Marohn was an English teacher at Shaker High School in Latham and lived in Delmar, both communities outside of Albany, New York. She was reported missing March 27, and Lee police located her vehicle unattended that day at Longcope Park in South Lee. Numerous searches by a number of agencies have been held in the time since.

In July, a friend of Marohn’s wrote that she had taken time off from teaching and traveled to the Berkshires to escape a man who had been harassing and intimidating her because she wouldn’t sleep with him. Authorities have not confirmed or commented on these allegations.

Local police in Lee and Bethlehem, New York, as well as state police assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, are continuing to investigate, police said Friday.