Local Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge The crash occurred near the Naco Taco restaurant about 8:30 p.m.





A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night, police said. Cambridge police and firefighters were at the scene of the crash in a parking lot near State Street and Massachusetts Avenue, police said on Twitter at 9:32 p.m.

“Sadly, a pedestrian was struck in the parking lot and has sustained life-threatening injuries,” police said in the tweet. “The area is contained, but traffic may be delayed in the area.”

The crash occurred near the Naco Taco restaurant about 8:30 p.m., according to Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman. The driver remained at the scene, he said. No further information was immediately available Thursday night.

