Bostonian recreates Orange Line route in London, sort of

From Ruggles to Oak Grove to (Weald)Ston(y) Brook to Forest Hill (singular), a former Bostonian turned Londonite recreated the Orange Line in the United Kingdom.
After hearing about the Orange Line shutdown from 3,272 miles away in London, Mike Tormey, a Northeastern University graduate, put the temporary alternative transit system from the Orange Line to the test while not leaving London.
He posted on Twitter about his journey, calling the Orange Line shutdown “wild.”
“The Orange Line was my lifeblood in Boston. I was on it constantly when I lived there. And I can’t imagine it being shut down,” he said to GBH.
Tormey made a stop at a well-known station for Northeastern students — Ruggles. But, this Ruggles stop wasn’t next to Northeastern’s Ryder Hall. Instead, Tormey found himself next to a prison.
His other stops took him to Southall Community College for Southall, Roxburgh Road for Roxbury Crossing, The Wellington pub for Wellington, and more.
After a long journey, Tormey celebrated with a well-earned pizza, which he shared on Twitter. His Orange Line commute took 11 hours and 38 minutes, and used 11 buses and 21 trains, according to his tweets.
His whole route is available on his Twitter, if any other Bostonians turned Londonites wanted to take a stab at this 12-hour commute.
