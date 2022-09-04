Local Bostonian recreates Orange Line route in London, sort of Mike Tormey spent 12 hours on buses and trains to recreate a little piece of Boston's Orange Line shutdown in London.

From Ruggles to Oak Grove to (Weald)Ston(y) Brook to Forest Hill (singular), a former Bostonian turned Londonite recreated the Orange Line in the United Kingdom.

After hearing about the Orange Line shutdown from 3,272 miles away in London, Mike Tormey, a Northeastern University graduate, put the temporary alternative transit system from the Orange Line to the test while not leaving London.

He posted on Twitter about his journey, calling the Orange Line shutdown “wild.”

The @MBTA Orange Line shutdown is wild. It's got me thinking: can you still get to every stop along the route by transit? Tomorrow, follow along as I find out! The catch – I'm in London, so this might take a bit of @UKinBoston creativity (forgive any upcoming name-a-likes…)🤪 pic.twitter.com/kogX0nOV2k — Mike Tormey (@TormeyMike) August 22, 2022

“The Orange Line was my lifeblood in Boston. I was on it constantly when I lived there. And I can’t imagine it being shut down,” he said to GBH.

Tormey made a stop at a well-known station for Northeastern students — Ruggles. But, this Ruggles stop wasn’t next to Northeastern’s Ryder Hall. Instead, Tormey found himself next to a prison.

My old @Northeastern stomping grounds! Why yes, I AM wearing my (st)ruggles shirt, just for this special occasion! (Unlike the Ruggles I’m familiar with, this one’s right next to a prison…) pic.twitter.com/yfbAWVQXEr — Mike Tormey (@TormeyMike) August 23, 2022

His other stops took him to Southall Community College for Southall, Roxburgh Road for Roxbury Crossing, The Wellington pub for Wellington, and more.

After a long journey, Tormey celebrated with a well-earned pizza, which he shared on Twitter. His Orange Line commute took 11 hours and 38 minutes, and used 11 buses and 21 trains, according to his tweets.

I MADE IT!!! Hit all 20 Orange Line stops, from Oak Grove to Forest Hill(s) in 11 hours and 38 minutes, using only 11 buses and 21 trains!! Not sure what the deeper meaning here is, other than “unhinged transit adventures are moderately fun”! Good times! pic.twitter.com/6A3pKZ2J2h — Mike Tormey (@TormeyMike) August 23, 2022

His whole route is available on his Twitter, if any other Bostonians turned Londonites wanted to take a stab at this 12-hour commute.