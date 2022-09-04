Local This Christmas tree ornament makes light of a Boston tragedy – getting Storrowed Not a creature was stirring not even a 12-foot U-Haul stuck under a 10-foot bridge.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — back-to-school season in Boston.

WickedJoyful, a custom action figures company, created an ornament to celebrate the season of giving in Boston — Allston Christmas, also known as Sept. 1, also known as the day the entire city is turned into a sea of U-Hauls.

This ornament memorializes a Boston move-in phenomenon known as “getting Storrowed.”

This happens when the person behind the wheel of a U-Haul overestimates the clearance of one of the walking bridges over Storrow Drive entering Boston.

For anyone curious, the lowest clearance is around 10 feet. And despite the novelty ornaments, warning websites, and clearance signage, the 2022 move-in season didn’t escape without a Storrowing.

Advertisement:

Bostonians, or anyone who appreciates the move-in season, can buy a Storrowed truck ornament from WickedJoyful here. As the website says, “Wicked limited edition, kiiiid!”