Two dead, one injured in early morning shooting in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are investigating a triple shooting early Sunday morning that left two people dead and a third injured.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in Dorchester.

One of the victims died at the scene and another died at a local hospital a short time later, according to investigators.

Police said a third individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests were reported and the identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement that the shooting is “yet another deadly reminder of the perils to our neighborhoods when too many guns are in the hands of too many people willing to pull the trigger anywhere and anytime.”