Local 1 dead, 6 injured in head-on crash in Tyngsborough Two of the victims were taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital.

One person died, two people were seriously injured, and four others suffered nonlife-threatening injuries as a result of a head-on crash in Tyngsborough Saturday afternoon.

Tyngsborough police said in a news release that they responded to a report of a two-car crash at 147 Frost Road at about 3:45 p.m.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene, they found that a head-on car crash had occurred between a Toyota Tundra and a Toyota Corolla.

Of the three women in the Corolla, police said, one was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, and the two others were taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Advertisement:

Four people — two adults and two children — were in the Tundra at the time of the crash, police said. All four were taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

The crash is under investigation by Tyngsborough police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.