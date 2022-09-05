Local 4 dead in Rollinsford, N.H., crash after SUV allegedly crosses into oncoming traffic Three South Berwick, Maine, men were killed in the crash.

Four men died in a two-vehicle crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, Sunday evening, local police said in a statement.

Rollinsford police and fire and ambulance personnel from York, Maine, responded to Portland Avenue (Route 4) in the area of Toll Road around 8:30 p.m. for the crash. An investigation revealed that a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan on Portland Avenue, police said.

The driver of the Subaru, identified as an adult male, and a passenger in the Dodge both died at the scene, according to police. The driver of the Dodge and a second passenger in that vehicle were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead. No passengers were in the Subaru.

Four people are dead after a crash on Portland Ave in Rollinsford, NH. Three of the men who died are from South Berwick. I’ll have a live report coming up on @WGME with the latest from the investigation. 📸 Rollinsford PD pic.twitter.com/eIZSZpU1In — Owen Kingsley (@OwenWGME) September 5, 2022

On Monday, police identified the deceased traveling in the Dodge as Peter Ronchi, 58; Gavin Sorge Jr., 22; and Sean Kamszik, 23, all of South Berwick, Maine. The Subaru driver’s identity was not disclosed pending notification of his next of kin.

Advertisement:

Rollinsford police and fire were assisted on scene by three local police departments and two local fire departments, as well as several state agencies.

The incident remains under investigation. Police asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Rollinsford Police Lt. William Hancock at 603-742-8549 ext. 702, or [email protected]