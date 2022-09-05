Local Hundreds rally downtown to support Hyatt workers’ push for a union contract Unite Here Local 26 marked Labor Day with a demonstration in Boston. SEIU members along with other unions rally outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel following the annual Greater Boston Labor Council breakfast at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel on Sept. 5, 2022. Photo by Scott Eisen / Getty Images for SEIU

Hundreds of union workers rallied Monday to show support for workers at the Hyatt Centric hotel in downtown Boston who have been negotiating their first contract with the hotel’s management for a year and a half.

Unite Here Local 26, the union to which many local Hyatt workers belong, said in a news release that hotel employees are asking Magna Hospitality Group for “a fair contract with wages and benefits that match the standard of union hotels in downtown Boston. “

On Monday, union members commemorated Labor Day, which honors the contributions of the American labor movement, by marching from the Boston Common to the Hyatt Centric hotel at 11:30 a.m. and then rallying in front of the hotel.

Happening now: This Labor Day, @UNITEHERE26 workers & their supporters take back Boston’s streets! They are marching to support Hyatt Centric hotel workers’ fight for their first union contract. @GBLCBoston #bospoli #mapoli pic.twitter.com/0AEvbv5u3f — UNITE HERE Local 26 (@UNITEHERE26) September 5, 2022

At the rally, hundreds of people could be seen with signs in English and Spanish with slogans like “the people united will never be defeated,” “union power is people power,” and “solidarity forever.” Once the group reached the hotel, they chanted, banged drums, and blew horns.

“At Hyatt Centric, we are paid less than workers at other union hotels, and we have not had a raise in more than one year,” Blanca Murcia, a room attendant at the Hyatt who protested Monday, said in a statement.

Powerful and empowering rally outside of @hyatt Centric in Boston where @UNITEHERE26 has been fighting for a contract for over a year. They will prevail and they will win a good contract because where there’s people there’s power! #1u #LaborDay pic.twitter.com/94QrGfusT8 — Deb Gesualdo🌹 (@MissDebGee) September 5, 2022

The Hyatt workers were joined by other members of United Here Local 26, Greater Boston Labor Council leadership, members of the Massachusetts Teacher’s Association (MTA), and members of the SEIU 32BJ Local 615 union.

“We made it clear that Boston is a union town!” the MTA tweeted Monday.

🪧MTA educators, alongside several hundred union siblings & supporters, later marched to a rally – held by @UNITEHERE26 – outside Hyatt Centric where workers formed a union over a year ago and are still fighting for a first contract. We made it clear that Boston is a union town! pic.twitter.com/VSpQIJLNu8 — Massachusetts Teachers Association (@massteacher) September 5, 2022

Boston City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune also attended the rally, tweeting “A lil rain couldn’t stop the movement!”

And we joined @UNITEHERE26’s rally for a fair contract for @hyatt centric hotel workers. A lil rain couldn’t stop the movement! pic.twitter.com/2srp1taupo — Ruthzee Louijeune (@Ruthzee) September 5, 2022

Magna Hospitality Group could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

In June, Unite Here Local 26, which represents hospitality workers at numerous venues in the Boston area, protested the proposed sale of Hynes Convention Center, saying it would be detrimental to workers and the local economy.

Here are more photos from the rally:

Great march today in support of the members of UNITE HERE Local 26 working at the Hyatt Centric hotel. Rafi spoke at the rally on behalf of SBWU and did a great job. Here is a pic of the march through Boston in the rain — the rain did not stop us. pic.twitter.com/QWzK1hC5GL — Paul Bamberger (@PaulBamberger2) September 5, 2022

Happening now: Workers at the Hyatt Centric hotel are picketing for higher wages, cheaper health insurance & job security. They are fighting for a first contract that meets the standard of other union hotels in downtown Boston. #bospoli #mapoli pic.twitter.com/8bTPpQFu0Y — UNITE HERE Local 26 (@UNITEHERE26) September 5, 2022

@UNITEHERE26 workers are calling on Magna Hospitality Group to settle a fair contract at the Hyatt Centric Hotel. It's been more than a year since workers voted for the union. pic.twitter.com/9NrwgR6dob — UNITE HERE Local 26 (@UNITEHERE26) September 5, 2022

I also had the great fortune to run into several Malden residents who are members of SEIU 32BJ and UNITE HERE Local 26. They all gave me a message for members of the MEA… 3/5 pic.twitter.com/urZG98qOK2 — Malden Edu. Assoc. (@MaldenEduAssoc) September 5, 2022