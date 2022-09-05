Motorcyclist and passenger dead in Bedford, N.H., crash

Newsletter Signup
Two people died in a motorcycle crash in Bedford, New Hampshire, late Saturday afternoon.
The Bedford police and fire departments responded to reports of a motorcycle crash at South River Road near Commerce Park North at about 4:30 p.m. First responders identified “three injured individuals and a damaged car and motorcycle,” Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski said in a statement.
The motorcycle’s operator was then pronounced dead at the scene, while their passenger was transported to an area hospital, where they were also pronounced dead, Bryfonski said.
The car’s driver was transported to an area hospital with what were believed to be nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. None of the victims have been publicly identified by police.
The incident remains under investigation.
