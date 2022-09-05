Local 22-year-old dies in Portsmouth, N.H., motorcycle crash The crash also injured a 16-year-old girl.

A New Hampshire man is dead after allegedly crossing his motorcycle into oncoming traffic, hitting a motor vehicle, and injuring its 16-year-old driver Saturday night.

At 10:19 p.m., police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and motor vehicle on Lang Road, near Longmeadow Road. They found the motorcycle’s operator seriously injured and transported him to a local emergency room.

The operator, later identified as Jack Tizzard, 22, of Kensington, New Hampshire, died from his injuries. The car’s driver, a 16-year-old female, was said to be cooperating with the investigation after sustaining minor injuries.

Police said they contacted the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office to help determine Tizzard’s exact cause of death. Those results are pending.

The Portsmouth Police Department is looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information is advised to contact Det. Sgt. Brian Houde at 603-610-7601.