41-year-old Randolph man killed in Melrose crash

A 41-year-old Randolph man died Sunday night in a car crash on the Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose, Massachusetts State Police said Monday.
State Police responded to the scene of the crash around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The Randolph man, whose name has not been released by authorities, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial police investigation determined the Randolph man was driving westbound in a 2015 Mercedes sedan at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound side of the road, hitting a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta.
The Mercedes then hit a tree, struck two unoccupied SUVs parked in the driveway of a home, and rolled onto its side, police said.
The occupants of the Jetta, a 61-year-old Saugus woman and a 46-year-old Saugus man, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.
