Sandwich police looking to identify 3 ‘reckless’ dirt bikers

The department released a video depicting three people swerving around a roadway on off-road dirt bikes.

By Clara McCourt

Sandwich police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three dirt bikers who were riding on Route 130 in Forestdale on Sunday afternoon.

The department released a video Monday depicting three people swerving around the roadway on off-road dirt bikes. 

“The video shows the operators riding recklessly without regard for themselves or anyone else on the road,” police wrote on Facebook. 

The video was taken around 2:45 p.m. and was emailed to the department along with a complaint. 

Anyone who knows the individuals is advised to contact the Sandwich Police Department at 508-888-1212.