Sandwich police looking to identify 3 ‘reckless’ dirt bikers

Sandwich police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three dirt bikers who were riding on Route 130 in Forestdale on Sunday afternoon.
The department released a video Monday depicting three people swerving around the roadway on off-road dirt bikes.
“The video shows the operators riding recklessly without regard for themselves or anyone else on the road,” police wrote on Facebook.
The video was taken around 2:45 p.m. and was emailed to the department along with a complaint.
Anyone who knows the individuals is advised to contact the Sandwich Police Department at 508-888-1212.
