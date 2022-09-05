Local Woman seriously injured in N.H. crash on Everett Turnpike It took Merrimack firefighters over an hour to free the driver from her vehicle.

A woman was seriously injured Monday morning after crashing her car into multiple trees off the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Merrimack fire and police responded to a report of a vehicle in the woods around 4:30 a.m. It took Merrimack firefighters over an hour to free the driver, who had to be “extricated from the vehicle,” state police said in a statement.

The woman, who was the only person in the 2002 Cadillac DeVille, was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire, with serious injuries, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is advised to contact State Trooper Kyle Foster at 603-223-3785 or [email protected]