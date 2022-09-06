2 men killed in Dorchester shooting identified by police

Newsletter Signup
Two men killed in a shooting in Dorchester early Sunday morning have been identified by police as Tefan Ivy, 32, of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph.
A third man who was shot but not killed has not been identified.
Police arrived at the scene at around 3 a.m. after getting a report that shots had been fired in the area of 26 Melbourne St. One of the victims was dead at the scene, and the other died in the hospital.
