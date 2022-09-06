Local Crashes abound during rainy morning rush, including scary rollover in Wellesley The driver was a 22-year-old Needham resident. Wellesley Police Department

A car rolled over into the woods early Tuesday morning on Interstate 9 in Wellesley, according to Wellesley police, one of many crashes reported in Greater Boston during the rainy weather.

WPD and Fire are working a one car rollover on Route 9 eastbound after School St. The vehicle was into the woods and the driver was entrapped. The driver is now being evaluated by EMS. One lane eastbound is blocked. pic.twitter.com/HYlEBNRozr — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) September 6, 2022

The car was headed eastbound on the interstate after School Street, police said. The vehicle, which its driver was trapped inside, was extricated from the woods as of 6:28 a.m. The driver was a 22-year-old Needham resident, said Wellesley Lieutenant Marie Cleary.

Update: Crash on Route 9 east. The vehicle has been removed from the woods. Route 9 has delays eastbound but the scene should be clear shortly. pic.twitter.com/LJKvg3xVT6 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) September 6, 2022

“He was evaluated by the paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital. He did not appear to have any significant injuries,” Cleary said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

By 6 a.m., 7News’ Polikseni Manxhari had already reported crashes in North Attleboro, Sharon, and Danvers, and shortly after noted that five more had occurred in Andover, Lexington, Raynham, and on the expressway south, along with this this rollover in Wellesley.