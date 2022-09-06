Crashes abound during rainy morning rush, including scary rollover in Wellesley

Newsletter Signup
A car rolled over into the woods early Tuesday morning on Interstate 9 in Wellesley, according to Wellesley police, one of many crashes reported in Greater Boston during the rainy weather.
The car was headed eastbound on the interstate after School Street, police said. The vehicle, which its driver was trapped inside, was extricated from the woods as of 6:28 a.m. The driver was a 22-year-old Needham resident, said Wellesley Lieutenant Marie Cleary.
“He was evaluated by the paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital. He did not appear to have any significant injuries,” Cleary said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
By 6 a.m., 7News’ Polikseni Manxhari had already reported crashes in North Attleboro, Sharon, and Danvers, and shortly after noted that five more had occurred in Andover, Lexington, Raynham, and on the expressway south, along with this this rollover in Wellesley.
