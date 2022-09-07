Local Average gas price in Mass. drops below $4 for the first time since Feb. Drivers are now seeing meaningful relief at the pump. The average price of gas in Massachusetts on Wednesday was $3.896 per gallon. The Associated Press

This week, the average gas price in Massachusetts dipped below $4 per gallon for the first time since February, continuing the downward tend of the last couple months.

On Wednesday, the average price of regular unleaded gas was $3.896 per gallon, down about 12 cents from the week prior, according to AAA’s gas price tracker.

Lower oil prices, modest domestic demand for gas, and a so-far quiet hurricane season have allowed gas prices to continue to drop, AAA said in a news release.

“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That’s the good news,” Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs, said in the release.

“But we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining.”

While Wednesday’s price is nearly 50 cents lower than a month ago, it is still about 80 cents higher than a year ago.

Additionally, Massachusetts’s average gas price is still about 13 cents higher than the national average.

Within the state, Hampden and Franklin Counties have the lowest gas prices, at $3.657 and $3.673 per gallon, respectively.

Dukes and Nantucket Counties continue to have the highest gas prices in the state, at $5.024 and $5.347 per gallon, respectively.