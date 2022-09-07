Man hospitalized after being thrown from forklift in Seaport

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A forklift operator was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a construction accident in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood, NBC Boston reported.
First responders told NBC Boston that the man was thrown from the machine after the forklift, which was carrying a load of construction supplies, tilted forward.
The Boston Fire Department stabilized the vehicle at Sleeper Street and Seaport Boulevard.
The severity of the operator’s injuries remains unknown, but OSHA has been called in to investigate, WCVB reported.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.