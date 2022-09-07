Local Man hospitalized after being thrown from forklift in Seaport The Boston Fire Department stabilized the vehicle at Sleeper Street and Seaport Boulevard.

A forklift operator was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a construction accident in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood, NBC Boston reported.

First responders told NBC Boston that the man was thrown from the machine after the forklift, which was carrying a load of construction supplies, tilted forward.

#BREAKING: A forklift operator sent for a wild ride this morning when his machine took a nose-dive while delivering a load of construction supplies at the corner of Sleeper St and Seaport Blvd in #Boston.

Operator fell out of the machine and has been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/04FYmvmMnp — Kevin Wiles, Jr (@kwilesjrphoto) September 7, 2022

The Boston Fire Department stabilized the vehicle at Sleeper Street and Seaport Boulevard.

The severity of the operator’s injuries remains unknown, but OSHA has been called in to investigate, WCVB reported.