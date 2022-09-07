Local

Man hospitalized after being thrown from forklift in Seaport

The Boston Fire Department stabilized the vehicle at Sleeper Street and Seaport Boulevard.

By Clara McCourt

A forklift operator was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a construction accident in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood, NBC Boston reported.

First responders told NBC Boston that the man was thrown from the machine after the forklift, which was carrying a load of construction supplies, tilted forward. 

The severity of the operator’s injuries remains unknown, but OSHA has been called in to investigate, WCVB reported.