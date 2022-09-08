Boston’s school year starts with a crash in the Hyde Park bus yard

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
One person was reportedly hospitalized early Thursday morning after a school bus crash in the the Readville Bus Yard on Industrial Drive in Hyde Park, according to multiple media outlets.
An adult male was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after the incident, which took place around 5:30 a.m., Boston police told NBC10 Boston.
WCVB captured the moment that a school bus appeared to drive into a row of other buses in the yard. Watch below:
The news outlet also shared a video of the damage to the buses after the crash:
The incident kicked off the first day of the new academic year for Boston Public Schools. It comes as officials, students, and families have been preparing to face challenges with their commutes amid the Orange Line shutdown.
Ahead of the first day of school, the MBTA released the Student Edition of its Rider’s Guide to provide details about alternative transportation and routes while workers complete much-needed track and signal work on the line.
Students and families prepared for the worst Thursday, recognizing that shuttle buses can mean a typical commute to school could take twice as long as it usually does.
Sure enough, people weighed in on their experiences to reporters and on social media.
One student at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School said his commute usually takes 45 minutes, but it took close to two hours Thursday morning, according to live updates from The Boston Globe. Another family shared their frustrations as the Orange Line shutdown caused delays with the METCO buses, leading their 6-year-old to exclaim, “This is the worst day of my life!” the Globe reported.
Meanwhile, a shuttle bus and a gray Honda Civic reportedly collided in Jamaica Plain on Thursday morning, further impacting rush-hour traffic, according to the Globe.
Additional Orange Line shutdown coverage:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.