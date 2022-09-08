Local Boston’s school year starts with a crash in the Hyde Park bus yard Later in the morning, an Orange Line shuttle bus and a car collided in Jamaica Plain. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

One person was reportedly hospitalized early Thursday morning after a school bus crash in the the Readville Bus Yard on Industrial Drive in Hyde Park, according to multiple media outlets.

An adult male was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after the incident, which took place around 5:30 a.m., Boston police told NBC10 Boston.

WCVB captured the moment that a school bus appeared to drive into a row of other buses in the yard. Watch below:

New video of this morning’s school bus crash in the Hyde Park bus yard that sent one person to the hospital. Video is from our WCVB mast-cam #WCVB @BostonSchools pic.twitter.com/j3tPBg6ZJU — Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) September 8, 2022

The news outlet also shared a video of the damage to the buses after the crash:

YIKES! One person injured after a school bus crash in the Hyde Park bus yard. Hopefully not a bad omen for things to come 😬 #WCVB @BostonSchools pic.twitter.com/P5TiCHVNrb — Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) September 8, 2022

The incident kicked off the first day of the new academic year for Boston Public Schools. It comes as officials, students, and families have been preparing to face challenges with their commutes amid the Orange Line shutdown.

Ahead of the first day of school, the MBTA released the Student Edition of its Rider’s Guide to provide details about alternative transportation and routes while workers complete much-needed track and signal work on the line.

Welcome back @BostonSchools. If you need directions to your first day of school, look for Transit Ambassadors in red uniforms. They’ll happily assist, plus shuttle signs during Orange & Green Line diversions.



Plan ahead with Rider's Guide Student Edition: https://t.co/wgyWJkFnXm pic.twitter.com/RkYhmEwhtN — MBTA (@MBTA) September 8, 2022

Wonderful morning welcoming @BostonSchools families back for the new year! Our teams were out early helping students navigate shuttle buses, ensuring our young learners have a smooth & easy ride to school! pic.twitter.com/D3k4vFziHy — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) September 8, 2022

Students and families prepared for the worst Thursday, recognizing that shuttle buses can mean a typical commute to school could take twice as long as it usually does.

Sure enough, people weighed in on their experiences to reporters and on social media.

One student at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School said his commute usually takes 45 minutes, but it took close to two hours Thursday morning, according to live updates from The Boston Globe. Another family shared their frustrations as the Orange Line shutdown caused delays with the METCO buses, leading their 6-year-old to exclaim, “This is the worst day of my life!” the Globe reported.

Meanwhile, a shuttle bus and a gray Honda Civic reportedly collided in Jamaica Plain on Thursday morning, further impacting rush-hour traffic, according to the Globe.

An Orange Line shuttle bus and gray Honda Civic collided as the bus turned from Washington Street to Williams Street in Jamaica Plain. – Alexander Thompson

