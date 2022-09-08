Local Pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries after Boston collision Traffic is being diverted from the intersection of Morton Street and West Selden Street, state police say.

A man is facing life-threatening injuries and traffic is being temporarily diverted from an intersection in Boston after a motor vehicle crash Thursday morning, State Police say.

According to the State Police, officials received reports of an elderly male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle around 9:39 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Morton Street and West Selden Street.

“The operator of the motor vehicle remained on scene. [There were] serious, life-threatening injuries to the pedestrian,” state police spokesperson David Procopio said in an email to Boston.com.

Traffic is being diverted from the intersection and the investigation is ongoing, Procopio said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.