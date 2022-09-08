Local Providence College student falls from fifth-floor dorm window The student “became very uncooperative” when police asked him what happened. A Providence College sign rests on a gate at an entrance to its campus in Providence, Rhode Island. Steven Senne

A Providence College student was injured Thursday after falling about 50 feet from a campus dormitory.

The 19-year-old student was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe leg injuries, the college confirmed in a statement. The Providence College Office of Public Safety responded, along with the local police and fire departments.

Police told NBC10 News that the student “became very uncooperative” when police asked him what happened. Upon searching the room, they allegedly found an empty liquor bottle and what appeared to be drugs.

Providence College confirmed that the incident remains under investigation.