Local Firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud in Whitman barn A veterinarian was called to the scene to assess the horse's condition.





Firefighters rescued a horse that was stuck in mud inside a barn for several hours on Thursday, a fire official said.

Crews responded to the barn at a home on Franklin Street at about 5:20 p.m., Whitman Fire Lieutenant Bryan Smith said. Firefighters tried to free the horse but called a technical rescue team to assist. But before the tech team arrived, firefighters were able to free the horse, he said.

The horse was moved into the yard. A veterinarian was called to the scene. The horse’s condition was not known Thursday night, Smith said.

