3-alarm fire in Fitchburg displaces residents

A three-alarm fire displaced residents of a home in Fitchburg Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Maple Street for reports of a building fire, the Fitchburg Fire Department said on Sunday. On scene, they found that 34 Maple Street, a 2.5-floor home, had heavy fire coming out of it.

The fire was upgraded to a third alarm shortly after 2:45 p.m., The Boston Globe reported.

The bulk of the fire on the first and second floors was knocked down within 15 minutes, the fire department said. It said it took another 15 minutes to put out the flames which had spread to the attic because crews had trouble accessing the space.

Firefighters stayed at the scene until 5:15 p.m. conducting inspections and ensuring no fire remained, the Globe reported.

The Globe reported that no one was injured in the fire. The fire department said the American Red Cross was called to help the residents of the home, who were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.