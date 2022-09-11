North Carolina woman killed in Ashfield crash

Newsletter Signup
A North Carolina woman was killed in a two-car crash in Ashfield on Saturday night, according to a release from Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It occurred at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Route 116. The 53-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:10 p.m.
The other driver involved in the crash, a 22-year-old man, was brought in an ambulance to Baystate Franklin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The woman was driving a 2011 Toyota Rav4, The Boston Globe reported. Her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the end of Pleasant Street, before continuing into the oncoming side of Plainfield Road, causing a head-on collision with a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, and no further information has been released.
