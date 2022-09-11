Afternoon gunshots in Cambridge under investigation

Newsletter Signup
Gunfire rang out in broad daylight in Cambridge Sunday afternoon, police said.
Shortly after 1 p.m., police closed Market and Windsor Streets surrounding an area where bullet casings were found. No injuries were reported.
“We don’t believe this to be a random event,” Jeremy Warnick, the director of communications for Cambridge police told Boston.com.
No arrests have been made, Warnick said, and the event remains under investigation.
