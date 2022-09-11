Local Afternoon gunshots in Cambridge under investigation Police closed two Cambridgeport streets and recovered several bullet casings in the area.

Gunfire rang out in broad daylight in Cambridge Sunday afternoon, police said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police closed Market and Windsor Streets surrounding an area where bullet casings were found. No injuries were reported.

“We don’t believe this to be a random event,” Jeremy Warnick, the director of communications for Cambridge police told Boston.com.

No arrests have been made, Warnick said, and the event remains under investigation.

Officers have responded to the area of Market Street and Bristol Street following an incident in which gunshots were fired. There are no known or reported injuries at this time. Shell casings have been recovered. Expect road closures in the area. pic.twitter.com/IJaIkZwVPe — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) September 11, 2022