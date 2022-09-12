18-year-old student stabbed at Jeremiah E. Burke High School

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are investigating after an 18-year-old student at Jeremiah E. Burke High School was stabbed inside the Dorchester school Monday morning.
The victim, a male, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated by EMS, a spokesperson for Boston police said by phone.
Police responded to the scene after receiving a call at 11:01 a.m. The suspect reportedly fled the scene. No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, the spokesperson said. Police could not confirm any details about the suspect, including whether they were also a student at the school on Washington Street.
An investigation is ongoing.
