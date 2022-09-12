Local 44-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Florida, Mass. Police believe the man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed shortly after 8 p.m.





A 44-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash in the Western Massachusetts town of Florida on Saturday night, State Police said.

The man, who was said to be from Florida but whose name was not released, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson on River Road in the Berkshire County town when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed at about 8:11 p.m., State Police said in a statement.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. State Police, Florida firefighters, and Northern Berkshire EMS responded to the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams, where he died as a result of his injuries, State Police said. The crash is under investigation.

