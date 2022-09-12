Local Brookline officials to vote on settlements for two police employees who allege sexual harassment The town’s Advisory Committee, which has nearly 30 members, is expected to vote Sept. 20 on two proposed settlements — one for about $114,800, and the other for $152,500.





Brookline officials are expected to vote next week on whether to pay more than $267,000 to two police department employees who made sexual harassment claims. The vote comes as the town reviews an outside investigators’ report on the newly hired police chief, who was placed on paid leave last month.

The report, which was turned over to the town Thursday, reviewed the conduct of Chief Ashley Alexander Gonzalez, who faces allegations that he violated town policies against discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation. Brookline officials have declined to comment on specifics of the allegations against Gonzalez, who passed a background check before he was hired in April and started the job in June. He was on the job about eight weeks before he was placed on leave.

The town has not commented on whether the two proposed settlements are related to the allegations against Gonzalez. But they come as investigators completed their report on what the town has said are “multiple allegations” that he violated Brookline’s discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies. “We cannot speak to any consideration of settlements related to Chief Gonzalez’s conduct as any such discussions are confidential,” said Joe Callanan, Brookline’s town counsel, on Saturday in an e-mail to the Globe. “If the Town were to reach a settlement, however, then that settlement would become public information.”

