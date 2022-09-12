Local

$16 million winning lottery ticket sold at Mass. Cumberland Farms

By Madeleine Aitken

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million, the game’s largest jackpot since its launch in 2009, when a customer bought the winning ticket from a Massachusetts Cumberland Farms.

The Mass. State Lottery announced on Twitter Sunday morning that the winning ticket in Saturday night’s drawing was sold at a Cumberland Farms in Ware.

The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3, and the cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.