$16 million winning lottery ticket sold at Mass. Cumberland Farms

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million, the game’s largest jackpot since its launch in 2009, when a customer bought the winning ticket from a Massachusetts Cumberland Farms.
The Mass. State Lottery announced on Twitter Sunday morning that the winning ticket in Saturday night’s drawing was sold at a Cumberland Farms in Ware.
The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3, and the cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.