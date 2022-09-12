Local Apparent road rage stabbing in I-93 tunnel leaves one injured, police say The victim, a 35-year-old Boston man, is being treated for a nonlife-threatening stab wound. The Thomas P. " Tip" O'Neill Jr. Tunnel, pictured in 2019. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

The victim of a “suspected road rage stabbing” that took place early Monday morning inside the Interstate 93 southbound Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill Jr. Tunnel in Boston has been identified as a 35-year-old Boston man.

His nonlife-threatening stab wound is being treated at a Boston hospital, state police said in an update late Monday morning. The suspect, a 56-year-old man from Avon, called state police from South Bay Mall, where he was taken into custody. The investigation remains ongoing with no charges yet, police said.

UPDATE A 35-year-old Boston man is being treated at a Boston hospital for a non-life threatening stab wound. The other motorist, a 56-year-old Avon man, called us from South Bay Mall and waited for us to arrive there. No charges yet. Investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/xngzGnMAEX — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 12, 2022

Earlier this morning, state police announced the incident and said a victim had taken to a hospital with injuries “believed to be non-life threatening.” The suspect fled the scene to South Bay Mall, police said at the time, and they had him in custody.

Advertisement:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.