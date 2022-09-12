Apparent road rage stabbing in I-93 tunnel leaves one injured, police say

Newsletter Signup
The victim of a “suspected road rage stabbing” that took place early Monday morning inside the Interstate 93 southbound Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill Jr. Tunnel in Boston has been identified as a 35-year-old Boston man.
His nonlife-threatening stab wound is being treated at a Boston hospital, state police said in an update late Monday morning. The suspect, a 56-year-old man from Avon, called state police from South Bay Mall, where he was taken into custody. The investigation remains ongoing with no charges yet, police said.
Earlier this morning, state police announced the incident and said a victim had taken to a hospital with injuries “believed to be non-life threatening.” The suspect fled the scene to South Bay Mall, police said at the time, and they had him in custody.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
