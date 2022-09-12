Local Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’ How will they survive?

A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?

To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”

With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a shocking development. Massachusetts has 351 municipalities, meaning that the average town in the state has three Dunkin’ locations.

Residents in Stow now have to travel to nearby Dunkin’s in Maynard, Hudson, or Bolton, the closest of which is a whopping three miles from the center of Stow.

A map of the Dunkin’ desert that is Stow, Massachusetts. – Google Maps

In his reporting on this local tragedy, Shearer spoke to some Stow residents, who reacted as any New Englander would.

“Those bastids,” one man said in response to the news.

“Don’t live in Stow anymore,” another told Shearer.

Thinking about the people of Stow, MA during this difficult time. @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/GitjzgoxHQ — Matt Shearer (@MattWBZ) September 12, 2022

The reactions continued as Shearer’s video was shared over 7,000 times on Twitter and people from across the country shared their condolences for the people of Stow.

“What has the Commonwealth become when a man has to travel more than 500 yards without a Dunkin Donuts? What have we done to ourselves?” one user wrote.

“Stow needs a Berlin Airlift of Dunkin,” another wrote.

Former Massachusetts 4th Congressional District Joe Kennedy III reacted by asking “Who let this happen??”

And Tommy Vietor of Pod Save America, who is from Dedham, took the issue straight to the source, tweeting “We all must #StandwithStow and demand that @dunkindonuts

right this wrong.”

Will the people of Stow survive? It remains to be seen.

And if you’re visiting someone in Stow, remember to bring them some Dunkin’.