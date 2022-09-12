Local Watch: Bear crashes 2-year-old’s birthday party in Conn. “That’s a big bear!”

A West Hartford, Conn. 2-year-old’s birthday party was interrupted last weekend when a bear entered the backyard and started eating cupcakes.

Rauf Majidian shared a video of the bear enjoying cupcakes off the table on Facebook, where he called the event “a memorable 2nd birthday for Cyrus.” He said he was coincidentally playing “The Bare Necessities,” a song from The Jungle Book, when the bear arrived.

In the video, someone can be heard saying “That’s a big bear!” as other guests honk car horns in an effort to scare the bear away, though he seems to be completely unfazed as he enjoys his cupcakes.

“Let’s get everybody in the house,” another partygoer in the video suggests.

“Luckily it was towards the end of the party and we all went away unharmed,” wrote Majidian in his Facebook post.

The bear population has been growing throughout New England in recent years; in Massachusetts, their numbers are rising at a rate of about 8% a year, according to Mass Audubon. The bears have also been migrating ever further east.

Watch the Connecticut video here: