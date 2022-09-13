3-alarm fire in Allston rips through local restaurants

Newsletter Signup
The Boston Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire in Allston Tuesday night that spread through several local restaurants on Brighton Avenue.
The department wrote just before 10 p.m. on Twitter that it had responded to a fire at 180 Brighton Ave., which is the address for Amelia’s Taqueria.
Firefighters chased the fire through several restaurants and stores on the block, the department wrote.
Pictures from the scene show smoke and damage inside all the businesses on the block, including I Yummy Noodle, Thai Place, a Bank of America ATM location, a MetroWest store, Change Express Money Transfer, and La Mamma Pizza.
The department said firefighters attacked the fire from the front and back of the stores and restaurants, as well as from the roof, to try to gain control and knock down the fire.
Just before 11 p.m., the department tweeted that the fire was knocked down and that crews were packing up to leave.
The department also said there were no injuries as a result of the fire, and that it is actively investigating what caused it.
It is unclear how bad the damage is to each store and restaurant on the block and whether or when they will be able to reopen.
Here are more pictures and video from the scene:
This is a developing story.
