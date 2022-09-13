Local 3-alarm fire in Allston rips through local restaurants Pictures show that all the businesses on the block of 180 Brighton Avenue were affected. The Boston Fire Department responded to a 3-alarm fire in Allston Tuesday evening that ripped through several local restaurants. Boston Fire Department

The Boston Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire in Allston Tuesday night that spread through several local restaurants on Brighton Avenue.

The department wrote just before 10 p.m. on Twitter that it had responded to a fire at 180 Brighton Ave., which is the address for Amelia’s Taqueria.

Firefighters chased the fire through several restaurants and stores on the block, the department wrote.

Pictures from the scene show smoke and damage inside all the businesses on the block, including I Yummy Noodle, Thai Place, a Bank of America ATM location, a MetroWest store, Change Express Money Transfer, and La Mamma Pizza.

Companies responded to a fire at 180 Brighton Av & chased the fire thru several stores in the block. Fire was quickly went to a 3rd alarm. Attacking from front side & back side as well as the roof allowing companies to gain control to knock down fire. All companies still working pic.twitter.com/gr8V8oUHEd — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 14, 2022

The department said firefighters attacked the fire from the front and back of the stores and restaurants, as well as from the roof, to try to gain control and knock down the fire.

Just before 11 p.m., the department tweeted that the fire was knocked down and that crews were packing up to leave.

The department also said there were no injuries as a result of the fire, and that it is actively investigating what caused it.

District Chief Joseph Minehan addressed the media. The fire is knocked down and companies are making up. Detail companies will remain. No injuries to report. BFD-FIU is on scene to investigate cause. pic.twitter.com/mWwdNk8lKa — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 14, 2022

It is unclear how bad the damage is to each store and restaurant on the block and whether or when they will be able to reopen.

Here are more pictures and video from the scene:

Massive presence on Brighton for a fire at a business just west of the intersection of Harvard & Brighton in C Allston.@wbz will be live at 11 pic.twitter.com/Yb3xzG7yl0 — Chris Tanaka (@Chris_Tanaka) September 14, 2022

big fire rn on Brighton and Quint Ave in Allston 😬 all my neighbors are out pic.twitter.com/M0gvBfvx3T — Mann D))) (@realmofmandy) September 14, 2022

This is a developing story.