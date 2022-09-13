Local Rollover in Holliston leaves 8-year-old in critical condition, injures 4 others Two medical helicopters were called in to transport patients.

A car crashed into a utility pole Sunday night in Holliston and then rolled over into the middle of the street, according to the Holliston Police Department.

The blue Toyota sedan, which was traveling south on Highland Street near Summit Pointe Drive around 9:43 p.m., was carrying five passengers. One, an 8-year-old boy, required immediate medical attention and as of Monday morning was in critical condition, police said. All five were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, three by ambulance and two by Boston MedFlight.

The crash remains under investigation by Holliston police.