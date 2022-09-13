Driver crashes into MBTA bus in Roxbury, leaving two injured

Newsletter Signup
A man is in custody after crashing a car into an MBTA bus in Roxbury Monday afternoon, officials said.
The crash occurred near Dearborn and Zeigler streets shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to Boston police.
The bus sustained minor damage when it was struck, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.
He said the bus driver and a passenger were taken to Tufts Medical Center after reporting neck and back pain.
A suspect was arrested in connection with the crash, Boston police spokesman David Estrada told The Boston Globe.
