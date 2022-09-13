Local Driver crashes into MBTA bus in Roxbury, leaving two injured The bus driver and a passenger were taken to Tufts Medical Center.

A man is in custody after crashing a car into an MBTA bus in Roxbury Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred near Dearborn and Zeigler streets shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to Boston police.

The bus sustained minor damage when it was struck, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

He said the bus driver and a passenger were taken to Tufts Medical Center after reporting neck and back pain.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the crash, Boston police spokesman David Estrada told The Boston Globe.