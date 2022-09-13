Local Northeastern staff member injured after suspicious package detonates on campus A building on Leon Street was evacuated as a precaution.

A Northeastern staff member was injured when a suspicious package detonated at Northeastern University Tuesday evening, Boston police said. The scene has since been contained.

Boston Police confirm they are investigating two suspicious packages on Northeastern’s campus. Boston EMS says they responded to Leon St. for a reported explosion & one person has been taken to the hospital. Bomb Squad on scene #wcvb pic.twitter.com/A16J0pyUpZ — Nathalie Pozo (@NathalieWCVB) September 14, 2022

Police responded to 39 Leon Street at 7:16 p.m. for a report of a potential detonated package. Upon arrival, they found one adult victim with non-life threatening injuries.

Northeastern University confirmed the victim to be a member of its staff in a statement. The unidentified staff member opened the package, which detonated when they opened it, the university said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, and the building was evacuated as a precaution. The university sent an alert at 9:49 p.m. declaring that “the scene is contained and the campus is secured.”

FBI Boston told 7News that two packages exploded in the university building. The FBI is reportedly cooperating with the Boston Police.

Boston Fire and EMS responded alongside police, and a bomb squad was investigating the scene.

A message sent to students by the university confirmed the site of the incident to be Holmes Hall. An additional university alert canceled Tuesday evening classes in the buildings surrounding Holmes.

Other schools, such as MIT and Harvard, have issued warnings to their students via social media.

A report of another suspicious package at the Museum of Fine Arts was confirmed by Boston police.

This is a developing story.