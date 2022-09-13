Local Watch: Moose meanders around Sterling “How did the moose cross the road??”

A moose took a stroll on a street in Sterling Monday morning.

A video shared with The Boston Globe depicts the animal wandering down a suburban street, undeterred by a stopped car, before paying a visit to a resident’s front yard.

The Sterling Police department reported another moose sighting Tuesday morning, but whether the two moose are one and the same is unknown.

“How did the moose cross the road??” Sterling fire officials wrote on Facebook. “With the assistance of Firefighter Nickerson and Firefighter Finizio, of course! Today’s on duty crew provided some assistance to this moose while on Greenland Road this morning.”

Moose are native to Massachusetts, namely in the western and central parts of the state.

Last month, Massachusetts wildlife officials told The Lowell Sun that they received an uptick in reports about moose at the edge of residential pools as a result of the drought.

“When there’s a drought like this, it concentrates animals to limited water sources, and backyard pools can be a good resource for water,” Martin Feehan, state deer and moose biologist with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, told the Sun.

The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife issued instructions for those who encounter a meandering moose. They advise onlookers to remain a “respectful distance” away to avoid startling the animal.

For drivers, like those in Sterling, officials advise staying alert, as collisions with the extremely large animals can prove dangerous. A moose can stand up to six feet tall at the shoulder and weigh up to 1,000 pounds.

“Moose will step out onto a roadway without showing the slightest concern for oncoming traffic,” the MassWildlife website states. “The dark body is difficult to see and their eyes are much higher than those of white-tailed deer, so are often not reflected back from headlights … please drive slowly and hit your brake if you see a moose.”

Anyone who has spotted a moose in a densely populated area is advised to call the Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075.