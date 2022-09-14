Local Boston woman arrested in Plymouth after allegedly throwing cash register on the floor of a local restaurant “She ripped the cash register from its electrical wiring and threw it on the floor.”





A Boston woman was arrested in Plymouth after she allegedly became upset by the service at a local restaurant and took her frustrations on out on its cash register, police said.

Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester. – Plymouth Police Department

Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, was “upset that her food order was not completed in a timely manner,” Plymouth police wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “She ripped the cash register from its electrical wiring and threw it on the floor.” Barbosa was charged with vandalism and disturbing the peace, police said. She was also charged with drug possession and bribing a public employee.

“Prior to booking, she admitted to having contraband in her purse and offered Officer Kilcup a smooth $1,000 to throw away the drugs,” police wrote. “Officer Kilcup responded: ‘I absolutely will not be doing that.’”

