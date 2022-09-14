Local Malden 19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old from Malden was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Wilmington.

Around 11:30 p.m., a Wilmington police officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem St., according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Mattie Fitzgerald, 19, of Malden, was the only occupant of the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA’s office said Wednesday the investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.