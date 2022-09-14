Malden 19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old from Malden was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Wilmington.
Around 11:30 p.m., a Wilmington police officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem St., according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Mattie Fitzgerald, 19, of Malden, was the only occupant of the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The DA’s office said Wednesday the investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.