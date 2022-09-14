Local NH Fish and Game rescues bear cub after its mom was hit by a car The cub will be rehabilitated and then released into the wild.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department helped rescue a bear cub Wednesday after its mother was hit by a car.

In a Facebook post, the department said that a female bear was hit and killed by a car on Route 16 in Wakefield.

“A single cub was spotted in the area, which unless caught and rehabilitated, would most likely perish,” the department wrote.

New Hampshire Fish and Game personnel rescued a bear cub from Wakefield on Wednesday. – New Hampshire Fish and Game Department

Department personnel were able to catch the small male cub, the department said. It was then taken to the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire, where it will be rehabilitated.

The department said the bear will be released back into the wild when professionals believe it will be able to survive on its own.

Advertisement:

Black bears have been a common sight in New England this summer. Researchers are now saying that the black bear population in Massachusetts is booming and moving eastward.

But it’s not just Massachusetts that’s seeing more and more encounters with black bears. In late August, a woman in Vermont was attacked by a black bear.

Earlier that month, a black bear caused a campground in New Hampshire to shutdown for two weeks. In July, another broke into a home in New Hampshire.

Experts advise minimizing the amount of food left outside your home outside to prevent encounters with black bears, and to try to scare the bear away if you see one in your area.