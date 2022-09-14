Local Two R.I. men who spread white supremacist fliers in East Providence plead no contest to obstructing police Stephen Thomas Farrea, 32, of Portsmouth, and Austin Conti, 26, of Warwick, who are affiliated with a New England-based neo-Nazi group, were ordered to perform community service. Austin Conti of Warwick at a July 12 arraignment at Garrahy District Court. Glenn Osmundson





PROVIDENCE — Two men who are part of a neo-Nazi group pleaded no contest Tuesday for refusing to answer questions from East Providence police about their identities when they were trespassing at a private school this summer.

Stephen Thomas Farrea, 32, of Portsmouth, and Austin Conti, 26, of Warwick, who are affiliated with the Nationalist Social Club 131, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has listed as a New England-based neo-Nazi group, were ordered to perform 20 hours of community service. Their charges will be filed for a year, provided they are not arrested again. Farrea and Conti have been out on their own recognizance since their arrests in East Providence in late June.

The police had been called about a group of men stapling white supremacist fliers on utility poles and trespassing on the grounds of the Gordon School, a private elementary school in East Providence. (Police said at the time that they did not believe the school itself was a target.) School administrators wanted the men removed from the property. Three men in the group gave police their identifications and signed trespass orders: Jason Lowe, 38, of Warwick, Tyler L. Moody, 28, of Pawtucket; and Cody Baker, 22, of Fall River. Farrea and Conti were arrested when they refused to identify themselves.

