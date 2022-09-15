Local Acton Boxborough Regional High School briefly sheltered in place over gun report Acton police immediately responded to the high school, and did not find any evidence of a weapon on campus after an investigation of some students of concern.





Acton Boxborough Regional High School had a shelter in place for two hours Wednesday after the school received an anonymous report that one or more students may have brought a gun to school, the superintendent, Peter Light, said in a statement.

“In all, the high school had students shelter in place for approximately two hours. I recognize that this is an extended period of time, but it was important for us to fully investigate information and determine it was safe to resume classes,” Light said in the statement. Acton police immediately responded to the high school, and did not find any evidence of a weapon on campus after an investigation of some students of concern, the statement said.

Once a search of the school had been completed, the police gave the all-clear and classes resumed. “After consultation with the police, it was determined it was not appropriate to dismiss students and was safer to have students remain in classrooms,” Light said. The investigation is ongoing.

