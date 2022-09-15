Local Elon Musk’s college girlfriend sells their old stuff “We broke up just before he started conquering the world.” This photograph of Elon Musk during his college years is among the items a college girlfriend, North Providence High School alum Jennifer Gwynne, has put up for sale. COURTESY: JENNIFER GWYNNE/RR AUCTION

Jennifer Gwynne — a North Providence High School class of 1992 graduate who now lives in South Carolina — saw a news story from December about an auction of test papers that Elon Musk graded. They sold for more than $7,700.

Gwynne ran to her husband right away. She had much better stuff than some papers with the initials “EM”: Gwynne had dated Musk in college, and had some photos of him, and a birthday card from him, and a necklace he once gave her. They’re available for auction through the Boston auction house RR Auction, with a deadline of later on Wednesday. People are bidding thousands of dollars on items in Gwynne’s collection, which includes photographs of Musk hanging out in North Providence.

“If Elon wants to bid, I totally welcome him to do it,” Gywnne said in an interview. Gwynne met Musk when they were both resident advisers together at the University of Pennsylvania in the 1990s. They dated from 1994 until 1995, when Musk graduated, moved to California, and said he couldn’t talk on the phone because it seemed like a waste of time to him, Gwynne said.

