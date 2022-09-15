Local Here’s when parts of the Red Line will close next month Parts of the Red Line will be replaced by shuttle buses early next month. Parts of the Red Line will shut down early next month for repairs. Jonathan Wiggs /Boston Globe

With the Orange Line shutdown expected to soon come to a close, the MBTA is teeing up the Red Line for some repairs and replacements which will cause service disruptions.

The first closure will happen Oct. 1 and 2. Shuttle buses will replace trains between JFK/UMass and Broadway stations for the entirety of those two days.

The second closure will happen directly after. From Oct. 3 to 6, shuttle buses will replace trains from 8:45 p.m. to the end of service each day between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations.

On Tuesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told GBH’s “Greater Boston Radio” that the scope of the repairs needed on the Red Line is smaller than that of the Orange Line and that she doesn’t anticipate the MBTA needing to enact a full shutdown.

But the Red Line has had issues just as serious as what riders have seen on the Orange Line. While it hasn’t yet caught fire, last year, an entire train on the line derailed, though no one was hurt.



Also, fresh on the minds of riders is the tragic death of 39-year-old Robinson Lalin, who was dragged to death in April after a Red Line door malfunctioned and trapped his arm as the train was leaving the station.

The planned repairs are part of the Red Line Transformation program, which the MBTA says will increase service frequency, improve reliability, expand the Red Line’s fleet, increase train capacity, and improve rider comfort.

To do this, the T said, they are enacting major upgrades to train yards, maintenance facilities, testing facilities, signals, and power systems.

As of Tuesday, MBTA officials said, repair and replacement work on the Orange Line is 82% done. For now, they still plan to reopen the line on Monday, Sept. 19, as scheduled.