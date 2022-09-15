Local Sexual assault reported on cruise ship docked in Boston According to state police, the assault took place while the ship was between Providence and Boston.

Authorities are investigating a report of sexual assault on a cruise ship that docked in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police say they were called, along with FBI agents, to the Norwegian Breakaway around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to CBS Boston.

The boat was docked at the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal.

“Their investigation revealed the alleged assault took place previously while the ship was making way somewhere between Providence and Boston,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio told WBZ-TV in an email Wednesday.

According to Procopio, both the suspect and victim are employees on the ship.

Sex assault involving co-workers reported on Norwegian cruise ship heading to Boston https://t.co/qLeQ9E3VRj pic.twitter.com/8ySpQTVygu — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) September 14, 2022