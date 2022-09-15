Local Watch: Shark jumps into boat off coast of Maine "I don't think I'm ever going to be that surprised again."

It’s not every day a fishing trip ends with a shark in the boat. And it’s certainly not every day when the entire interaction is caught on camera.

But that is exactly what happened in August to one fishing group off the coast of Maine.

A mako shark jumped out of the water and landed on the boat of Captain Dave Sinclair of Sea Ventures Charters Aug. 27.

Sinclair, his crew and his client were watching the sharks’ acrobatics, when one big mako shark “took the bait,” Sea Ventures Charters wrote on Facebook the next day.

“A once-in-a-lifetime experience! Thankfully, no one on board was injured! Astonishingly, the mako was measured, tagged, nudged toward the transom door and released,” the post reads.

The encounter was caught on video by Sinclair’s client, Kris Kingsbury.

The shark’s dramatic entrance shocked the crew, but Dave Sinclair was focused on keeping everyone safe.

“My first thoughts were injuries,” Sinclair told NBC Boston. “We had a boat of young guys, one young gentleman was fighting the fish.”

Sinclair’s grandson, Cameron, told NBC Boston his first time seeing a mako shark was earlier in August. This time around, Cameron was up close and personal with the shark.

“I feel him hit the side of my face with his tail and then he lands by my right foot,” Cameron told NBC Boston. “I don’t think I’m ever going to be that surprised again.”