Water main break in Boston’s Chinatown floods streets, disrupts traffic

A Boston Water and Sewer Commission worker searches for a shut-off valve underwater following a water main break on Washington Street in downtown Boston. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A water main break in Boston’s Chinatown on Friday morning resulted in traffic impacts as nearby streets flooded with water.

The break occurred at Washington and Kneeland streets, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

“Obviously traffic impacted,” the commission tweeted.

Companies are still on scene at the large water main break at 660 Washington st. Chinatown this morning. ⁦@BOSTON_WATER⁩ are working to shut down the leak. pic.twitter.com/VVnOH0Wua7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 16, 2022

Boston police issued a traffic advisory shortly after 6:30 a.m., telling drivers to expect road closures and traffic delays in the area, and to seek an alternate route.

Maintenance crews push water out of a lobby of a residential building following a water main break on Washington Street in downtown Boston Friday morning. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The water main break came just hours after the Water and Sewer Commission said on Twitter that it was working on emergency leak detection in the same intersection, located near Tufts Medical Center.

Washington St, Kneeland St, Stuart St, LaGrange St and Beach St are all turning into rivers. Avoid the area if you can. #boston #emergency #detour #flood pic.twitter.com/0yibTf1Ayi — Tommy Casual (@Tommy__Casual) September 16, 2022

Tufts Medical Center said the water main break had no impact on its facilities, though in a tweet it advised leaving extra time to get to the hospital due to traffic disruptions.

Boston firefighters were on the scene Friday morning. In a tweet posted shortly after 8 a.m., the Water and Sewer Commission said its crews were working to shut the main down and determine the issue.

Dolores Randolph, a spokesperson for the BWSC, said it took crews some time to identify the affected water main. The 12-inch main was originally built in 1904 and relined in 2000.