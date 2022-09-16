Water main break in Boston’s Chinatown floods streets, disrupts traffic

Newsletter Signup
A water main break in Boston’s Chinatown on Friday morning resulted in traffic impacts as nearby streets flooded with water.
The break occurred at Washington and Kneeland streets, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.
“Obviously traffic impacted,” the commission tweeted.
Boston police issued a traffic advisory shortly after 6:30 a.m., telling drivers to expect road closures and traffic delays in the area, and to seek an alternate route.
The water main break came just hours after the Water and Sewer Commission said on Twitter that it was working on emergency leak detection in the same intersection, located near Tufts Medical Center.
Tufts Medical Center said the water main break had no impact on its facilities, though in a tweet it advised leaving extra time to get to the hospital due to traffic disruptions.
Boston firefighters were on the scene Friday morning. In a tweet posted shortly after 8 a.m., the Water and Sewer Commission said its crews were working to shut the main down and determine the issue.
Dolores Randolph, a spokesperson for the BWSC, said it took crews some time to identify the affected water main. The 12-inch main was originally built in 1904 and relined in 2000.
