T station elevator door jams as first responders try to move man rescued from tracks

A medical emergency caused at least 25-minute delays in each direction of the Red Line at Andrew station Thursday night, according to the MBTA.
At around 7 p.m., Boston firefighters reportedly rescued a man from the tracks, who had sustained burns after coming in contact with the third rail, WCVB reported.
As they were trying to transport the man out of the station and take him to a local hospital, first responders were met with an obstacle when the elevator reportedly jammed and would not open for several minutes, according to WCVB.
See a video shared by the news outlet below:
Regular Red Line service resumed by 8:40 p.m., according to the MBTA.
