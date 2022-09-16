Local T station elevator door jams as first responders try to move man rescued from tracks Regular Red Line service resumed by 8:40 p.m., according to the MBTA.

A medical emergency caused at least 25-minute delays in each direction of the Red Line at Andrew station Thursday night, according to the MBTA.

At around 7 p.m., Boston firefighters reportedly rescued a man from the tracks, who had sustained burns after coming in contact with the third rail, WCVB reported.

As they were trying to transport the man out of the station and take him to a local hospital, first responders were met with an obstacle when the elevator reportedly jammed and would not open for several minutes, according to WCVB.

See a video shared by the news outlet below:

Firefighters desperately trying to pry open an elevator door at Andrew Station. A worker says the elevator got stuck as first responders were trying to get an injured person to an ambulance. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/MHeU4CJuoY — John Atwater (@AtwaterWCVB) September 15, 2022

Red Line Update: Regularly scheduled service has resumed.https://t.co/z4enQh14GG — MBTA (@MBTA) September 16, 2022